The introductory session of the next edition of the Alpha course in Malta will be held on Tuesday at 7.30pm at the MSSP Oratory in Birkirkara. The sessions will take place every Tuesday for 10 weeks.

The Christian course explores life’s meaning and tackles issues that are common to all but which one may not find the time and space to delve into.

The course has been running for many years. It attracts individuals from different age groups, social backgrounds and religions. It offers an opportunity to learn, share and socialise in a welcoming and friendly environment that is relaxed and fun.

For further information visit www.facebook.com/AlphaMalta.