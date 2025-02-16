On February 13, I was saddened at the news of the unexpected passing of Tony Terribile, a true friend and accurate mentor.

I came in close contact with Tony way back in the late 1990s when he was working on the publication Niċeċ u Statwi fit-Toroq Maltin. At that time I was also working on a similar book, although on a smaller scale, Xbiehat Qaddisa fit-Toroq tal-Isla. With open arms, he welcomed me at his home. While we discussed the topic he passed on to me valuable advice and much of the useful information I was looking for.

Born in Sliema on May 26, 1945, Tony was educated at Mount Carmel College, Santa Venera. Bet­ween 1966 and 2002, he served on the staff of the Cathedral Museum, Mdina, and possessed an extensive scientific reference collection of literature and Melitensia, especially on Maltese Church history.

He gave lectures on radio and television programmes on the same and related subjects. Among these, it is worth mentioning Siekta, about paintings in Maltese churches; Beltna, a set of documentaries about different aspects of Valletta; and L-Istorja titħallat man-Noti, about the history of Maltese and Gozitan band clubs.

A historian and researcher on the cultural heritage, history and art of our country, he contributed numerous articles and studies to local papers and magazines.

He co-authored several publications, including Il-Madonna u Tas-Sliema (edited by Raniero Zammit, 1988). He was also the author of the bilingual series of local church encyclopedia, Teżori fil-Knejjes Maltin – Treasures in Maltese Churches, in 16 volumes.

He was a passionate model church builder, and in 1986 he was co-founder of Għaqda Dilettanti Mudelli ta’ Knejjes, and for over 60 years he constructed a model church dedicated to St Michael in his home.

Beyond all this, Tony was an active member of Sacro Cuor parish in Sliema. He not only participated in the parish’s festivities commission but was also a key contributor to its publications.

One of his main services within the parish was the care and formation of the altar servers, an assistance he offered for many years. His dedication to this service was a living example and an inspiration.

Being also an extraordinary minister of Communion, he performed a great service by distributing Holy Communion to the people at mass, and to the homebound. Incidentally, it was while he was carrying out this service at a home for the elderly that he collapsed and died. Indeed, as Sliema mayor John Pillow said, “he passed away doing something he loved”.

Honoured with Ġieħ tas-Sliema in 2016, Tony’s contributions to local history, his commitment to the Church, and his passion for preserving Maltese heritage are a lasting legacy.

Thank you Tony... you will be remembered for your kindness and your wisdom in the history of our country. May the good Lord grant you eternal rest.

Fabian Mangion