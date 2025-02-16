The global tradition of carnival will be explored during NWAMI International Malta (NIM)’s upcoming Culture Café, taking place on February 22 at 10.30am at Ta’ Detta Restaurant, Valletta Waterfront.

Moderated by Jane Paton, the discussion will delve into the rich historical roots, cultural significance and diverse ways carnival is celebrated across the world.

Maria Gabriele Doublesin, president of NIM, said: “Carnival is more than just revelry, it reflects cultural identity, historical transformation and communal spirit. Understanding its diverse origins − from prehistoric rituals and ancient fertility rites to its evolution in European, African and Caribbean traditions − provides valuable insight into how communities worldwide have preserved and adapted these celebrations.

“For anyone who is interested in global traditions, this Culture Café will offer a unique opportunity to engage in discussions about the cultural intersections and shared human experiences reflected in carnival,” she added.

Carnival is more than just revelry, it reflects cultural identity, historical transformation and communal spirit

The event will also provide a platform to delve into how the Maltese carnival connects with its global counterparts, fostering cultural awareness and appreciation among local communities.

“By understanding the deep roots and contemporary significance of carnival, Maltese attendees can draw inspiration to enhance their own celebrations, ensuring that tradition continues to evolve while maintaining its historical essence. Additionally, the event encourages cultural dialogue, unity and appreciation of the diverse influences that shape Malta’s unique cultural landscape,” Doublesin said.

To book a seat, register here.