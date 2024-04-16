APS Bank has introduced Google Pay, a digital wallet platform developed by Google, empowering customers to add their debit and credit cards for contactless payments using their mobile devices. Google Pay offers a convenient way for APS Bank customers to securely add and use their card for payments.

Daniel Cassar, Head of Project Delivery and Innovation, said: “We are thrilled to announce this development to our customers, providing them with the ease of making in-store payments with their phones. By adding their debit and credit cards to Google Pay, customers can enjoy a seamless payment experience. This marks a significant addition to our service offerings, and we eagerly anticipate rolling out more innovative features in the months ahead."

To set-up Google Pay, customers can follow the step-by-step guide available at apsbank.com.mt/cards.