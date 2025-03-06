PN MP Karol Aquilina will call suspected gangster Christian Borg and two prison inmates as witnesses when he faces Parliament's privileges committee over comments he made about the prime minister’s “criminal associations.”

On Thursday, Speaker Anglu Farrugia ruled that comments made by Aquilina merited enough prima facie evidence for the PN MP to appear before Parliament’s privileges committee.

Aquilina had said Prime Minister Abela was an “associate of/in business with criminals” ("sħab mal-kriminali").

Before giving his decision, Farrugia asked Aquilina if he wanted to retract his statement, but the PN shadow justice minister refused to do so, saying he was looking forward to presenting his evidence and calling witnesses to the committee.

“For me, it will be irrelevant what this committee concludes, as it is completely biased in favour of the Prime Minister," Aquilina said.

"However, this will be a very good opportunity for me to present the evidence and testimony I have to submit so that the entire Maltese and Gozitan public can see, hear, and judge for themselves."

The PN MP said he will present “irrefutable evidence” that confirms a connection between the highest-ranking figures of this government, foremost among them Abela, and individuals involved in criminal activity.

In a short speech, Aquilina announced his intention to call Adrian and Robert Agius, both currently inmates at the Kordin prison, as witnesses.

Aquilina said he will also call Christian Borg to the stand.

Borg, a Maltese businessman, gained public attention in 2022 when he was charged in a botched kidnapping case where the victim was allegedly threatened with torture.

He has also faced money laundering charges.

Connections

In 2023, Times of Malta revealed how over the space of two days in December 2018, Borg made three round-figure payments to Abela and his wife, Lydia.

Borg issued a €25,000 cheque to Lydia Abela before issuing another cheque of €25,000 to her the day after.

That same day, Borg issued yet another €25,000 cheque, this time in the name of Robert Abela.

Aquilina encouraged the Speaker of the House to take his case to the privileges committee as soon as possible.

“This will be a unique opportunity for this Parliament to confirm that key politicians on the government’s side are one and the same with criminals”, he said.

“This is a government that makes decisions and passes laws in this Parliament to aid criminals and corrupt politicians rather than to protect honest citizens and Maltese and Gozitan families."

Committee

The privileges committee includes three members from the government and two members from the opposition. It is chaired by the Speaker.

The committee’s job is to determine contempt and offenses against Parliament or whether MPs have breached parliamentary privileges. It also oversees adherence to parliamentary rules and ethical standards.

It can recommend that the person appearing before the House be reprimanded by the Speaker or even referred to the court for prosecution.

Leader of the House Ian Borg, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, and Justice Minister Jonathan Attard represent the government in the committee. Claudette Buttigieg and Justin Schembri sit on behalf of the opposition.

Aquilina said he has claimed Robert Abela has "criminal associations" outside of parliament on several occasions and that the prime minister could easily have sued for libel and taken him to court.

"But Abelas wants proceedings to take place in a committee that he controls," Aquilina said.