European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has said of Europe’s plans to dramatically ramp up military spending and aid to Ukraine, “it is about damn time.”

In frank comments to reporters on the sidelines of a European Council special meeting to discuss EU support for Ukraine and an €800 billion defence spending plan, Metsola stressed the importance of Europe “standing on its own two feet.”

“We’ve been saying we need to scale up, we need to be prepared, we need to produce and we need to protect,” she said in seeming reference to the production of military supplies.

“That is essentially what our citizens are asking from us, [and] that is essentially what it will take for Europe to say that we are ready to put – finally – out money where our mouth is."

EP President Roberta Metsola speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a special European Council meeting to discuss plans to ramp up defence spending. Video: EP.

Turning to Ukraine, the EP president said the situation facing the country was “exactly the same" as when the war started, stressing it was “fighting for Europe” and that Europe needed to be “hand-in-hand" with the country.

“Ukraine’s security is Europe’s security,” she said.

In a show of support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has come under fire from US President Donald Trump in weeks, including in an extraordinary public row at the White House, Metsola said: “We will stand with him.”

In a speech to European leaders earlier on Thursday, the EP president said that in the context of the threat posed by Russia, the continent "cannot afford to depend on others to keep us safe.”

“There is one basic truth: We need to invest more in defence. The reality is that for decades we have underinvested”, she said.

Stressing that Europe needed to “take responsibility for its own security”, she said the parliament was “eager” to review the European Commission’s findings on the topic due to be delivered next week.

Metsola’s words come just days after Trump announced the US was suspending military aid to Ukraine.

“For years, we have been saying that Europe is at a crossroads. We are not there any longer, the path is chosen, and we know which road to take. Too much is at stake, and we cannot wait any longer.”

While Metsola stressed there was “strong political will on all sides to make this happen,” there appears to be some disagreement over the plans; speaking to reporters outside the same meeting, Prime Minister Robert Abela warned increased military spending could “possibly escalate tensions”.

Abela “categorically excluded” Malta spending money on weapons, saying he was instead asking the EU to assume Malta's "peace first" principle to try to put an end to the war.

Turning away from Ukraine, warning of discontent among voters, Metsola appealed to European leaders to act together to ensure “broad and deep public backing."

Addressing fears over European competitiveness, she stressed it was important for the EU to “send the message that Europe is open for business,” highlighting plans to reduce bureaucracy for companies and start-ups.

“Expectations are high and now is the time to unleash the potential of Europe.”