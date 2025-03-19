Updated 8.35am

Archbishop emeritus Paul Cremona has died aged 79.

Born in Valletta on January 25, 1946, Mgr Cremona served as Archbishop of Malta between January 26, 2007, and October 18, 2014, before resigning at 68 in favour of Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

In 2019 he marked 50 years in the Catholic Church.

In 2019 Mgr Paul Cremona marked 50 years in the Catholic Church. Photo: Archdiocese of Malta

The Church and the State will be organising a funeral for the late bishop on Saturday at 9.30am at the St John's Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

The government has meanwhile declared March 22 a day of mourning.

The cathedral will be closed to visitors between Thursday and Saturday.

The Church said in a statement Mgr Cremona died on Tuesday at 11.55pm at Mater Dei Hospital.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna expressed deep sorrow over his passing and said the Church entrusted “such a faithful and loving pastor to the mercy of the Good Shepherd”.

Mgr Scicluna announced Mgr's passing away on X (formerly Twitter) early on Wednesday - the day the island marks the feast of St Joseph.

"The Church in Malta mourns the demise of our beloved Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona OP (1946-2025) and commends such a faithful and loving pastor to the mercy of the Good Shepherd.

"May he rest in peace," Scicluna said on X.

Mgr Paul Cremona with Mgr Charles Scicluna. Photo: Archdiocese of Malta

Vittoriosa's Dominician convent (tal-Lunzjata), the Prime Minister and PN leader also paid tribute to Cremona.

Robert Abela said in a Facebook post that the State and the Church will organise Mgr Cremona's funeral.

He said he had offered Mgr Scicluna condolences on behalf of the Maltese people, referring to the late bishop as a kind-hearted priest who led the Church with humility and love.

Bernard Grech meanwhile said the Maltese people lost someone who did lots of good through his kind words and by leading by example.

The Opposition leader recalled the kind smile Mgr Cremona was known for, adding that when he last visited him a few days ago, he offered some wise and loving words.

Among those who paid tribute to Mgr Cremona, Marco said his uncle was "dedicated, warm-hearted and loving till the very end".

"RIP uncle Paul. You will be sorely missed."

In a Facebook post, European Parliament president Roberta Metsola said Mgr Cremona was a "man of the people".

She thanked him for dedicating his life to helping others, adding he most often did so quietly without blowing any trumpets.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia also expressed deep sorrow on behalf of the House of Representatives.

"His lifelong dedication to faith, charity, and the Maltese community will leave an indelible legacy," Farrugia said in a statement.

"Heartfelt condolences are extended to his family and the Archdiocese of Malta."

Who was Mgr Paul Cremona OP?

Mgr Cremona was born in Valletta to Joseph and Josephine née Cauchi.

He completed his primary education at the Montessori school in Valletta and then pursued the secondary level at the Lyceum in Ħamrun.

In September 1962, he joined the Dominican Order and professed on September 29, 1963.

He studied philosophy and theology at the College of St Thomas Aquinas at the Dominican Priory at Rabat and was ordained priest on March 22, 1969.

After his priestly ordination, Mgr Cremona was sent to follow higher studies in Moral Theology at the Pontifical University of St Thomas Aquinas in Rome (Angelicum) where, in 1973, he graduated Doctor in Theology presenting the thesis The Concept of Peace in Pope John XXIII.

Bishops Charles Scicluna, Joseph Galea-Curmi and Paul Cremona. Photo: Archdiocese of Malta

Between 1974 and 1980 he was prior at the priory of Our Lady of the Grotto at Rabat.

He was re-elected to the same office in 1997 and again served two terms up to 2003. In 1981 he was chosen Provincial of the Maltese Dominican Province, an office he held for two four-year terms.

On termination of office, he was entrusted with the parish of Our Lady of the Rosary of Fatima in Gwardamanġa as its parish priest.

Between 1993 and 1997 he was responsible for the formation of the Dominican novices and students at Rabat, an office he again held for a short period of one year between 2004 and 2005.

In 2005 Mgr Cremona was chosen as Parish Priest of the Parish of Jesus of Nazareth in Sliema.

His nomination as Archbishop of Malta was made public on December 2, 2006, and he was ordained Bishop on January 26.

Archbishop Cremona also served the Archdiocese as the Archbishop’s Delegate for Consecrated Life, Assistant Spiritual Director at the Seminary at Tal-Virtù and as member of the Presbyteral Council.

He was also President of the Council of Maltese Religious Major Superiors.

Mgr Cremona is the author of several books dealing with theology and spirituality including The Church: Icon of the Holy Trinity and writings on the creed and the commandments, as well as four books he wrote jointly with Fr George Frendo OP, today Archbishop Emeritus of Tirana-Durres, Albania.

Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Mgr Cremona as Archbishop of Malta on October 18, 2014.

Archbishop Cremona initially spent his retirement at the Dominican Friary in Rabat, Malta, before relocating to Id-Dar tal-Kleru in Birkirkara in more recent years.