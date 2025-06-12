The Kamra tal-Periti has launched an investigation into the collapse of an apartment block in Paceville, confirming that architects directly or indirectly involved in the project are under scrutiny.

While commending architects and authorities for their swift action in evacuating residents—saving the lives of 32 people—the Chamber of Architects said the role of the professionals involved was now the subject of an ongoing investigation and disciplinary action.

The disciplinary process will determine whether professional negligence or misconduct contributed to the building’s collapse, the KTP said.

In a statement issued on Thursday, KTP said the incident reinforced its position that building and construction reform must not be limited to new developments, but must also cover existing buildings.

The government has entrusted the Kamra with leading reforms in the construction industry.

The Chamber called for a national review of existing building stock and the creation of a strategy for retrofitting, maintenance, and repair as part of the reform agenda.

These proposals will be formally submitted to stakeholders currently being consulted on the draft building and construction regulations.

Key measures being considered include mandatory licensing of contractors; a new national Building and Construction Code; and incentives for energy-efficient properties

These reforms aim to address substandard workmanship, improve public safety, and promote a more sustainable built environment.