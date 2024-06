No one was injured in a robbery at a Balzan shop early on Thursday, the police said in a statement.

The robbery - from a shop on Triq il-Kbira - was reported at around 6am.

The police said the man, allegedly carrying a knife, threatened a 49-year-old cashier to hand over the money.

The police are looking for the robber.

Police investigations and a magisterial inquiry are ongoing.