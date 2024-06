An 89-year-old man was seriously injured when hit by a car in Naxxar early on Thursday.

The police said the accident - on Pjazza Vittorja - was reported at 6.15am.

The pedestrian, from Naxxar, was hit by a Mazda Demio driven by a 31-year-old woman from Mosta.

He was rushed to Mater Dei.

Police investigations and a magisterial inquiry are ongoing.