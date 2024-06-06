Arnold Cassola has told the electorate to realise they have a perfect chance to make a historical change as the European elections campaign comes to an end.

During his final event, the independent candidate told supporters “to vote for me is a vote for justice, the environment, innovation, good governance and, above all, a vote to defend this country against those who swore to destroy all that is beautiful about it.”

At the event, Cassola made a final pledge that if voted in as MEP, he would do everything in his power to use European funds to help maintain the beauty left in Malta.

Cassola acknowledged he was among the top five candidates according to a series of recent polls. A Times of Malta poll carried out last week shows that Cassola is now the first-choice candidate for almost 6% of all voters, only trailing the frontrunners Roberta Metsola and Alex Agius Saliba and ahead of the 36 other candidates.

But that does not mean that the game is over yet, said Cassola, a former AD chairperson.

“We have to work until the last second of Saturday to convince as many people as possible to trust us.”

Cassola narrowly missed on a seat in Brussels in the first MEP elections in 2004. But 20 years later, Cassola hopes that, as his campaign slogan suggests, now is the chance to land that post.