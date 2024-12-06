There are few better ways to change work opportunities than moving to another country.

With long-haul travel easier than ever, there are endless ways in which employees can opt to improve both their personal and professional growth in a new location.

Moving abroad opens up a new world of opportunities but there are many factors to consider. Finding a work environment that suits the needs of you and your family is important so here we assess some of the countries which offer the most attractive destinations.

Italy

Italy is the place to be for short working hours, with a survey by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development finding that only 3.3% of Italian employees work very long hours compared to the global average of 10%, with full-time workers able to devote 69% of their day to personal care and leisure activities. Family, food and wine are an important part of Italian culture and that is reflected in the relatively short time spent at work.

Denmark

The same OECD study ranked Denmark as having the best work-life balance, especially for women, thanks largely to pro-family government policies which provide financial support for those with young children as well as extensive childcare. The working day in most companies ends at 4pm to allow for family time, while many businesses shut in late July to allow staff to make the most of the summer weather.

Netherlands

Netherlands was ranked sixth in the World Happiness report and was one of only two countries inside the top 10 with a population of more than 15 million. Well-educated foreign nationals can benefit from a tax deduction for the first five years after moving there, while a strong education system and a cycling culture helped by flat terrain add to the appeal of going Dutch.

Spain

While the tradition of an early-afternoon siesta may be dying out, there is still plenty of appeal when it comes to working in Spain, including 26 days of statutory annual leave. Some companies still encourage a long lunch break, especially in the heat of summer, or that is increasingly being replaced by an early finish on a Friday.

Australia

For Europeans looking to move further afield, Australia is one of the most attractive destinations. The country leads the world for its minimum wage, while the use of English helps to avoid a language barrier for many compared to other destinations. There are plenty of visa options available, while qualifications and experience in other countries are well regarded.

How can your business appeal to overseas workers?

Malta’s status as an iGaming hotspot plus its warm climate has made it a popular destination for workers looking to relocate and join an industry which has flourished since the turn of the century.

As a global sportsbook supplier, Altenar is one company boasting a diverse workforce comprising many different nationalities, with a good number of staff having opted to make Malta their new home.

One of those is Commercial Director Charlie Williams, who has settled on the island with his family after moving from the United States, and he is well placed to understand the benefits.

“What I think is really unique about Malta is that it is a melting pot of many different nationalities, and there is a really good pool of resources with a high level of education and experience,” he said.

“Having a vast range of nationalities helps when you’re trying to do things globally, such as proper localisation and understanding the different nuances in market penetration. And then you also have a very strong command of English, which tends to be the de facto language for businesses operating out of Malta. Those things together really enable a company to operate from Malta with a global presence.”