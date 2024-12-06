The Institute of Maltese Journalists has urged the police to take action after a man was filmed bodychecking a ONE journalist as he questioned MP Toni Bezzina earlier this week.

In a statement issued on Friday, the IĠM condemned the incident and noted that it was the second incident involving journalists and the PN flagged to it in the past weeks.

“At no point has the Nationalist Party condemned these incidents in public,” the IĠM said.

“The IĠM urges political parties to take responsibility for the actions of the people that gravitate around their officials and representatives and call out any wrongdoing. These incidents should not be tolerated. Political parties should ensure journalists are able to perform their duties without harassment,” it said.

The incident in question occurred on Tuesday evening outside parliament, when a reporter with Labour-owned ONE News questioned MP Toni Bezzina as he exited parliament.

As Bezzina walked away, a passerby walked in from the side and bodychecked the journalist, knocking him out of the way with his shoulder.

The incident that sparked an IĠM condemnation. Video: ONE News

ONE News had also complained about another incident involving that same journalist outside parliament in November. On that occasion, the journalist was blocked from questioning PN leader Bernard Grech.

In its statement on Friday, the IĠM said it was informed that a police report has been filed concerning this week’s incident. It urged the police to act on that report and offered its solidarity to the ONE journalist affected and “all journalists who face bullying tactics while on the job.”

Times of Malta has sought a reaction from the Nationalist Party.