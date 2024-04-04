Arsenal coasted to a 2-0 win over struggling Luton on Wednesday to dislodge Liverpool from the top of the Premier League table, once again edging ahead in a thrilling three-way title tussle.

Gunners captain Martin Odegaard opened the scoring midway through the first half and an own goal just before the break gave the much-changed home side a cushion.

The result lifts Arsenal to 68 points — one ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who host bottom side Sheffield United on Thursday.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Phil Foden scored a hat-trick as defending champions Manchester City crushed fourth-placed Aston Villa 4-1 to move level on points with Liverpool. 

“We want to be at the top — winning our games is the only thing we can do,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told the BBC.

