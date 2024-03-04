Arsenal entered the record books as a 6-0 demolition of Sheffield United on Monday kept the Gunners on Liverpool and Manchester City’s tails in the Premier League title race.

Martin Odegaard, Jayden Bogle’s own goal, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice put the visitors 5-0 at half-time before Ben White rounded off the scoring.

Mikel Arteta’s men become the first side to ever win three consecutive away games in the English top-flight by five or more goals.

By contrast, Sheffield United also set a new record by becoming the first English top-flight side to concede five or more goals in three straight home matches.

