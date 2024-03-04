Serie A leaders Inter beat Genoa 2-1 on Monday to move 15 points clear of second-placed Juventus as they search a 20th league title.

Youngster Kristjan Asllani and veteran Alexis Sanchez scored within six minutes of each other in the San Siro as Inter move closer to going one better than local rivals AC Milan and their Scudetto tally, allowing them to add a second star above their club badge.

Juve trail Inter with 11 games of the season remaining after losing 2-1 at Napoli on Sunday.

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter were looking to stretch their winning run in all competitions to 12 games, and last lost at home in the league in September.

In an open first half an hour Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella and Genoa attacker Mateo Retegui threatened to break the deadlock.

