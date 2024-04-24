JCI Malta recently launched the Creative Young Entrepreneur (CYE) Competition.

Young entrepreneurs with existing businesses or start-ups will have the opportunity to showcase what they do, gain exposure to industry leaders and investors, and compete for prizes.

This year’s CYE winner will also earn a spot at the JCI European Conference in June, where they will represent their country and compete on an international level.

“We are excited to launch the CYE competition and provide young entrepreneurs with an opportunity to amplify their impact and connect with a global network of changemakers,” Markus Behmann, past president of JCI Malta, said. “We’re thrilled to offer this incredible opportunity for our participants to showcase their talents, gain valuable insights, and take their businesses to new heights.”

The deadline for submissions is May 4, after which participants will be invited to attend the Pitch Workshop on May 6. The finals of the national CYE competition will take place on May 20, where finalists will have the opportunity to present their projects to a panel of judges and compete for the title of JCI Malta’s CYE winner of 2024.

For more information and to register, visit jci.org.mt.

JCI Malta is supported by its corporate partners UP Your Level, JPA, JA Malta, Finex and Vibe FM.