A six-storey block of apartments overlooking Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary on a site that lies partly outside the development zone has been withdrawn, objectors have been informed.

The project, which objectors insisted would have resulted in an eyesore, was withdrawn by the applicant, George Farrugia, stalling the processing at the Planning Authority.

Among the objectors was the Għarb local council, which insisted that the multi-storey development would have stood out from the surrounding one- or two-storey detached villas and houses next to it, impinging on the character and amenity of the area.

Through PA 03857/23, the developer had proposed the excavation of the vacant plot in Sqaq il-Fgura to construct 12 residential units, two indoor pools and five basement garages.

The proposal envisaged two duplex units, two one-bedroomed residences, three two-bedroomed units and five three-bedroomed units.

In a submission filed with the PA, the council said the proposed development was out of context with the surroundings.

“The increase in height and density of the proposed developments will lead to an incongruous and alien volume and massing,” it had said, as it drew the PA’s attention to the fact the site notice had been removed.

A profile of the proposed six-storey block of apartments. Right: The site in Għarb on which the building was proposed. Photos: Daniel Cilia

It had also said it would have had “a deleterious impact on the skyline” and would have ruined the streetscape.

In other objections, residents complained that the proposed development was too large in an area characterised with single-unit family homes.

“If permission is given to this massive building, the other residents could opt to do the same and create a housing estate in the valley visible to the thousands of visitors driving or walking to the Ta’ Pinu shrine. If permission is given to build this project, the PA will continue with its current trend of uglifying Gozo,” one objector had written.