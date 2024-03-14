Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby was recalled to the France squad named Thursday for this month’s friendly double-header at home to Germany and Chile.

The 24-year-old Diaby, who has six goals in 39 appearances for Villa this season, last played for France in a Euro 2024 qualifier in Ireland in March last year.

He benefits from the absence due to injury of Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman and Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku, and is preferred in the squad to Paris Saint-Germain prospect Bradley Barcola, who misses out.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate and Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouemani are also among the players brought back in after injury, in what is the final France squad ahead of the European Championship in Germany.

