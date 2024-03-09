Top-four Atletico Madrid were shocked on Saturday by lowly Cadiz as Diego Simeone’s men sank to a 2-0 defeat on the south coast.

A brace either side of half-time from loanee Juanmi secured an invaluable three points for the 18th-placed Andalusian side and condemned Atletico to a seventh defeat this term.

“The team started well, with enthusiasm and the desire to generate good things, but in the first dangerous situation, Cadiz found the goal and another different game was presented,” said Atletico coach Simeone.

