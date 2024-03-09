Marcus Smith’s last-ditch drop-goal saw England end Six Nations champions Ireland’s hope of successive Grand Slams with a dramatic 23-22 win at Twickenham on Saturday.

There were more than 80 minutes on the clock when replacement fly-half Smith, making his first appearance of the tournament, landed the winning kick as England ended a run of four straight defeats by Ireland.

“I have been practising my drop-goals and I thought why not!,” said Smith after what was just Ireland’s second defeat since July 2022 following an agonising World Cup quarter-final loss to New Zealand last year.

