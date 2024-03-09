Marcus Smith’s last-ditch drop-goal saw England end Six Nations champions Ireland’s hope of successive Grand Slams with a dramatic 23-22 win at Twickenham on Saturday.

There were more than 80 minutes on the clock when replacement fly-half Smith, making his first appearance of the tournament, landed the winning kick as England ended a run of four straight defeats by Ireland.

“I have been practising my drop-goals and I thought why not!,” said Smith after what was just Ireland’s second defeat since July 2022 following an agonising World Cup quarter-final loss to New Zealand last year.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.