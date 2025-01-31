The Attorney General’s office is appealing the decision to grant bail to Mohamed Ali Ahmem Elmushraty, also known as Lilu King, who is facing charges of assault and threats against a man.

On Wednesday, Elmushraty was released on bail following his October arraignment, where he was charged with threatening and injuring a man in Sliema back in October, and for breaching bail conditions in three previous cases.

Elmushraty, 32, is a Tunisian national and is known as a Paceville entreprenuer and social media "influencer" who loves flaunting his wealth on social media.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo granted bail against a deposit of €30,000 and a personal guarantee of €100,000.

A Court of Appeal, presided by Madame Justice Edwina Grima, heard the AG lawyers argue that Elmushraty should not be granted bail given the several other cases Elmushraty is dealing with where he is being charged with money laundering, drug trafficking and bodily harm.

They added that history had shown that in the past when Elmushraty was granted bail, he ended up breaching these conditions.

He was ordered to sign the bail book at the St Julian’s police station twice a day, to not approach any of the prosecution’s witnesses, and to not approach the airport or any other port through which he could leave Malta.

He will be under curfew between 9pm and 7am and has to deposit his ID card and passport at the court. Defence lawyers Franco Debono, Jose Herrera and Marion Camilleri appeared for Elmushraty.

Lilu King’s criminal history

In August, Elmushraty was accused of intentionally crashing his Mercedes into a buggy carrying his ex-girlfriend as a passenger.

The court declared that his arrest was illegal as the duty magistrate had not been informed of the arrest.

In June, the court ordered Elmushraty to pay €10,000 after admitting to having argued with the police in the early hours of the morning during a boxing match in Ta’ Qali.

In other ongoing cases, Elmushraty has also been charged with involvement in organized crime connected to drug trafficking and money laundering. He is pleading not guilty.