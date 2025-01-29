Mohamed Ali Ahmem Elmushraty, better known by his alias Lilu King, has been granted bail after being arraigned in October, accused of threatening and injuring a man in Sliema, as well as breaching bail conditions in three previous cases.

Elmushraty, 32, a Tunisian national, is a Paceville entrepreneur and social media 'influencer' who loves flaunting his wealth on social media.

He was accused of injuring and threatening the man in the incident on October 12, breaching the peace and breach of bail conditions set on March 18, 2024, May 6, 2023 and October 25, 2019. He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor Inspector Eman Hayman told the court during the arraignment that a report was filed by the alleged victim claiming that he was assaulted by Lilu King.

In CCTV footage, the victim could be seen running “for his life” with the accused following him.

Defence lawyers had said that the alleged victim had thrown beer at Elmushraty, who had filed a report.

On Wednesday Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo granted bail against a deposit of €30,000 and a personal guarantee of €100,000. He was ordered to sign the bail book at the St Julian’s police station twice a day, to not approach any of the prosecution’s witnesses, to not approach the airport or any other port through which he could leave Malta. He will be under curfew between 9pm and 7am and has to deposit his ID card and passport at the court.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono, Jose Herrera and Marion Camilleri appeared for Elmushraty.

Prior to the Skliema case, Elmushraty was in August, accused of deliberately crashing his Mercedes into a buggy while driving without a licence. At the time Inspector Hayman had told the court that the crash “appeared to have been deliberate,” and footage also showed Elmushraty step out of the Mercedes and speak to the buggy driver and a woman, who the inspector said was an ex-girlfriend of Elmushraty’s.

The court at the time had declared his arrest illegal since the duty magistrate had not been informed of the arrest.

In June Elmushraty was ordered to pay €10,000 but did not lose his personal liberty after admitting to an early morning argument with police during a boxing match at Ta’ Qali.

In his previous ongoing cases, Elmushratyd faced charges related to involvement in organised crime linked to drug trafficking and money laundering. He is pleading not guilty.

He had been granted bail in March.

