Think of a posh and sophisticated hatchback and you’ll likely think of the Audi A3. It has essentially defined the premium hatchback class for nearly 30 years, and while everyone knows it’s a Volkswagen Golf underneath, its combination of classy looks, a quality interior and refined driving characteristics means it has plenty of appeal.

For 2024, Audi has given its strong seller a little mid-life update to keep it feeling fresh. Here we’re driving the five-door Sportback version for the first time.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com

