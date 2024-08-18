The authorities have been conducting regular road checks on Y-plate drivers to ensure they have valid documents, a transport ministry spokesperson said.

The inspections come as part of the government’s crackdown on the industry in recent weeks, with hundreds of third-country nationals applying to work as cab drivers and food app couriers having work permit applications refused.

Prime Minister Robert Abela later announced that new cab drivers and those changing employers will not be given a work permit.

Abela said the cab and food courier industry is “saturated”, adding: “Having excess workers in these two industries will create a situation where the oversupply (of workers) is detrimental to the country’s infrastructure.”

Transport Malta is conducting the inspections every day, while checks involving the police, Jobsplus and Identità are taking place weekly, according to the transport ministry spokesperson.

“During these joint inspections, authorities involved are primarily verifying that Y-plate vehicle drivers possess the necessary documentation and permits required to operate in Malta. This includes checking for valid driving licences, work permits and compliance with employment regulations,” the spokesperson said.

Transport Malta officials ask for driver tags, driver’s licence and the vehicle’s licence. Jobsplus personnel check employment and work permit status, Identità officials check the driver’s immigration status and the police provide enforcement support, the spokesperson said.

Besides the driver’s papers, Transport Malta is also checking the vehicles for safety standards and to make sure they are legally registered for their intended use.

“Apart from Y-plate vehicles, these road inspections are also focusing on private and commercial vehicles,” the transport ministry spokesperson said.

Most of Malta’s cab drivers on apps like Bolt, Uber and e-Cabs are third-country nationals who work for fleets – companies that provide cars and drivers for the platforms.

Bolt, Malta’s largest cab platform, said that its prices and waiting times have significantly increased as a result. It later added that it lost a fifth of its drivers when renewals and applications for new work permits were rejected.

The transport ministry provided data on the checks of the last 10 days.

The authorities found 21 people living in Malta illegally, 13 people driving without a licence, one dangerous vehicle, one Y-plate cab without a licence and insurance and one vehicle that was overloaded, the spokesperson said.

The checks were conducted at Pender Gardens, Marsascala, Kennedy Grove and Kappara.