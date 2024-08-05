The General Workers’ Union on Monday backed the government's decision 'to streamline' the granting of work permits for third-country nationals and insisted that such workers should not suffer poor working conditions.

Times of Malta reported last week that the government had turned down hundreds of applications by workers applying to work as cab drivers and food app couriers. One of the affected companies, Bolt, said on Monday that its cab fares 'automatically' increased after it lost a fifth of its drivers when renewals and applications for new work permits were rejected.

GWU Secretary General Josef Bugeja said in a statement that the fact that such companies had a high turnover of workers was indicative of poor working conditions, leading to workers leaving their jobs for better and more dignified work.

“The GWU agrees that workers should not be brought in from third countries unless there is an actual need for them, otherwise they risk being exploited. The GWU supports the government’s strategy on this matter and does not believe that this policy direction affects the operations of these companies as they claim,” Bugeja said.

“The first step these companies should take is to take responsibility for their workers’ conditions, as happens in other sectors," he said. (The companies do not directly employ the workers but engage them through other agencies)

Bugeja said taxi drivers and food couriers who had spoken to the GWU had confirmed they were unhappy with their working conditions, particularly their low wages and costs for protective clothing and the rental of motorcycles for food delivery.

“All of this leads to a continuous turnover of workers, as many leave at the first opportunity for better work,” Bugeja said.

He said the GWU was calling on their private employers to improve working conditions and thus reduce the need for new workers.