Fines for failing to properly separate both household and commercial organic waste will be enforced more rigorously from April.

A legal notice published on Tuesday states that the Environment Ministry “establishes the day of April 7, 2025 as the date on which enforcement will begin on organic waste separated incorrectly.”

While the separation of all waste has been mandatory since April 2023, with fines being enforced following a six-month grace period, it is understood that authorities have been focusing on the separation of recyclable waste such as plastic. They will now be paying more attention to organic waste.

What are fines for organic waste contraventions?

In the case of both households and commercial establishments, first-time offenders will be let off with a warning. A second contravention by a household will result in a fine of €25, and a fine of €50 for subsequent contraventions.

If businesses commit a second offence, they will be fined €75 and €150 for any subsequent contraventions.

The Waste Management Plan for Malta 2021 – 2030 identifies the establishment of mandatory waste separation as a key measure to increase recycling efforts and the quality of recyclable material, as well as decrease the amount of waste being landfilled, in line with EU commitments.

At the start of 2023, waste collection was standardised across Malta, with the responsibility of collecting municipal waste shifting from a local responsibility to a regional one.

Previously, there were no legal obligations on households, businesses and government entities alike to separate waste at source, resulting in a significant share of recyclable waste resources being disposed of as mixed residual waste (the black bag).

Wasteserv, the national waste management agency, converted 35,000 tonnes of organic waste into 2,701 tonnes of compost last year. It plans to extend those efforts in the coming years by processing all organic waste through a purpose-built organic waste plant.

The company is currently receiving tender offers to design, build and operate the plant, which it is estimated will cost €75 million.