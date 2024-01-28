The Manoel Theatre in Valletta is soon to stage their production Il-Missier, a Maltese translation of the award-winning French stage play The Father written by Florian Zeller.

Featuring Mario Micallef in the lead role and Simone Ellul as his daughter Anne, Il-Missier boasts a stellar cast and creative team in a new version translated by Alfred Palma and directed by Jacob Piccinino.

The play will be staged from February 2 to February 4 at the Manoel where audiences are invited to attend the powerful and thought-provoking play that explores the challenges of ageing and the disorienting effects of dementia.

As the lines between reality and illusion blur, the audience is taken on a roller-coaster ride of uncertainty and empathy.

The Maltese translation seeks to capture the raw emotions and complexities of the original award-winning text, immersing the audience in a deeply moving exploration of identity, family and the fragility of the human mind.

“Theatre has an important role in the expression of all that makes us human, our challenges, our hopes and fears,” said the Manoel’s artistic director Adrian Mamo.

“Florian Zeller’s play gets to the very heart of what is probably the world’s current greatest killer, dementia, and its depiction of its effects on us as human beings and our relationships with those close to us is presented in an honest, warm and sometimes humorous way. It is a process of catharsis in the manner of traditional and yet contemporary theatre”.

Originally written in French by Florian Zeller, and later translated into English by Christopher Hampton, The Father has been performed all over the world and received various accolades including the prestigious Molière Award for Best Play in 2014.

In 2020, Zeller directed the screen adaptation of The Father, which features Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman in the lead roles.

The Manoel Theatre production of Il-Missier stars Maltese stage and screen veteran Micallef in the role of Andre, alongside a powerful cast made up of Ellul, Mikhail Basmadjian, Sarah Camilleri, Charles Sammut and Angele Galea.

Il-Missier promises to leave audiences questioning the nature of reality and the bonds that connect us all. “The Manoel Theatre is proud to bring together a group of talented artists from different theatrical backgrounds in this new production in Maltese,” said Mamo.

Taking place at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta from February 2 to 4, Il-Missier has a run time of one hour 30 minutes (with no interval) and is recommended for audiences ages over 14. Tickets range from €8 to €28 and can be purchased online or from the box office. For more information on the production and to purchase tickets, visit teatrumanoel.mt/event/il-missier/ or call 2124 6389.