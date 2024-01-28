Two Labour candidates for the European Parliament elections have filed a judicial protest calling on the Nationalist Party to submit its accounts and list of donors to the Electoral Commission as required by the party financing law.

Daniel Attard and Maria Sara Vella Gafà pointed out in their protest that the PN had not published its accounts for 2021 and 2022 and was therefore liable for a fine of up to €20,000 for each plus another fine for its failure to declare its donors

They accused the PN of demonstrating a sense of impunity and ignoring the legal requirements without a valid reason. They therefore also called on the Electoral Commission to take whatever action was required by law to make the PN conform to the law and to fine it accordingly.

Lawyer Ishmael Psaila signed the protest.