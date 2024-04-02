Infrastructure Malta has completed extensive rehabilitation works on the Marfa breakwater and pier which in the past was used by the Gozo ferry.

The works included strengthening of the foundations and the seawall and a rebuilding of the pier's surface.

The pier is now used mostly by Comino ferry operators and fishermen. It was used by the Gozo ferries before Ċirkewwa harbour was built some 50 years ago.

The project was part-financed by the European Fund for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries.

The seawall of the Marfa pier before and after restoration.The seawall of the Marfa pier before and after restoration.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.