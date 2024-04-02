Infrastructure Malta has completed extensive rehabilitation works on the Marfa breakwater and pier which in the past was used by the Gozo ferry.

The works included strengthening of the foundations and the seawall and a rebuilding of the pier's surface.

The pier is now used mostly by Comino ferry operators and fishermen. It was used by the Gozo ferries before Ċirkewwa harbour was built some 50 years ago.

The project was part-financed by the European Fund for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries.