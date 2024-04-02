Melita has updated its mobile offering with the inclusion of embedded SIM (eSIM). This update further enhances the seamless connectivity and environmental sustainability of Melita’s services by giving customers the ability to activate their mobile plans directly on their smartphones without the need for a physical SIM card.

eSIMs streamline the user experience and allow customers to have more than one number on their phone. They also heighten security by eliminating risks associated with SIM card theft and cloning. By avoiding the need to produce physical SIM cards, eSIMs are also a more sustainable option.

For customers whose phones are not eSIM compatible, the newest Melita physical SIM cards are more sustainable as they are made from ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene), a degradable material that burns cleanly when recycled. These green SIM cards provide the same reliability and functionality as cards traditionally made from PVC, with the added advantage of generating less pollution.

"Offering eSIM options and introducing physical SIM cards made of ABS are small, but important, actions which support our goal of embracing sustainable practices across our operations," said Kevin Borg, Chief Commercial Officer at Melita.

For more information on Melita's eSIM technology visit https://www.melita.com/mobile/esim/.