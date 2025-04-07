A 31-year-old chef charged in connection with the trafficking of 146kg of cocaine was granted bail on Monday against a €40,000 deposit.

Kurt Scicluna from Żejtun was arraigned in November 2024 following the discovery of cocaine earlier that month at the Malta Freeport. The cocaine, with a street value of some €20 million, was destined for Malta and was found on a truck being driven out of Malta Freeport.

Scicluna was accused of involvement in the drug trafficking conspiracy, promoting the activity, cocaine trafficking, as well as money laundering. He pleaded not guilty.

Four people were initially arrested in connection with the case, of whom two – Roderick Camilleri and Darren Dimech - were arraigned before Scicluna and remain in preventive custody to date.

The court had previously heard how Camilleri, a 44-year-old port worker, had told the police he was roped into the affair by a chef he met at a bar in Bulebel, where he regularly dropped in for a snack.

Scicluna had allegedly proposed the deal in which Camilleri was to “extract something from the Freeport”.

Camilleri and Dimech, 46, from Fgura, were driving the truck out of the Freeport on November 12.

They were stopped by security officers who had been instructed to inspect every vehicle exiting the Freeport.

Lead investigator Mark Anthony Mercieca had previously told the court that Camilleri allegedly told Scicluna he had “managed to extract three sacks from the container”.

He was to get further information about where he would meet Scicluna once outside the Freeport.

Dimech told the police that Camilleri promised him “a sum of money” for the job, while Camilleri said he had been promised €150,000 for the job.

Scicluna eventually informed Camilleri that the expected container had arrived “or almost” arrived, and handed the latter a paper indicating the exact parking spot of the expected container.

He also directed Camilleri to film the process of opening the container. The footage was eventually found on Camilleri’s phone.

Scicluna was arrested on November 19 at the Bulebel eatery. He was in the kitchen when the police turned up.

Various documents, cash, mobiles and Scicluna’s Yamaha motorcycle as well as CCTV footage were seized at the bar.

Other items were seized from a Fgura restaurant, a Żejtun farmhouse and other property at Fort Bengħisa where Scicluna lived.

He was interrogated the following day but chose not to answer self-incriminating questions.

The bar, restaurant and garage were sealed off by the police. The rooms and field at Bengħisa were “fenced off” and an aerial photograph with the property circled in red was exhibited in court.

On Monday, Scicluna was granted bail against a €40,000 deposit and a €60,000 personal guarantee. He was ordered to sign the bail book every day.

A curfew was imposed by the court.

The case continues.

Magistrate Elaine Rizzo presided over the court.

AG lawyers Kevin Valletta and Maria Francesca Spiteri are prosecuting together with inspectors Mark A Mercieca, John Leigh Howard and Francesco Mizzi.

Lawyers José Herrera and Matthew Xuereb are assisting Scicluna.