Four people have been arrested after police seized 146 kilos of what is suspected to be cocaine at the Freeport yesterday.

Police said that routine inspections were being carried out at the Freeport when at around 1.40 pm a trailer was stopped as it was trying to leave the premises.

Photo: Malta Police Force

An inspection of the cabin as well as behind the driver and the passenger revealed 105 kgs of drugs, suspected to be cocaine.

Further searches in the container led to the discovery of an additional 41 kgs of the substance - bringing the total to 146 kilograms of drugs, suspected to be cocaine, with a street value estimated at €20 million.

Photo: Malta Police Force

Police said they believe the drugs originated from the port of Guayaquil in Ecuador and were intended for sale on the local market.

Besides the driver and passenger of the trailer, both of whom are port workers, two additional Freeport employees were arrested.

Photo: Malta Police Force

The four Maltese men under arrest are a 44-year-old from Birżebbuġa, a 46-year-old from Fgura, a 36-year-old from Żebbuġ and a 41-year-old from Żabbar.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia has opened an inquiry and a police investigation is still ongoing.

Photo: Malta Police Force