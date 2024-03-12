Green shoots of hope have been few and far between for troubled Spanish champions Barcelona this season but the emergence of teenage starlet Lamine Yamal is the clearest.

The 16-year-old winger could prove crucial in the Champions League last 16 second-leg clash with Napoli on Tuesday at the club’s temporary Olympic Stadium home.

Yamal became the youngest player ever to feature in the Champions League knock-out stages as he impressed in the 1-1 first-leg draw in the south of Italy.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring but Barcelona were pegged back by Victor Osimhen, leaving the tie finely poised.

Off the pace in La Liga and out of the Copa del Rey, a deep run in Europe is the best Barca can hope for this season.

