Starlites JSD won this year’s BOV Men’s Division One Knockout after beating SiGMA Depiro 89-83 at the Ta’ Qali Pavilion on Sunday.

It was a tussle from start to finish and with this victory, Starlites have now won the mid-season competition a second-straight time after taking the honours for the first time in their history last season.

It was a final which saw both sides go ahead for periods of time but it was a show of experience from coach Paul Ferrante’s clan as they lifted their third trophy since play returned in October for the Super Cup.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Ferrante was quick to assure that the job was not done yet but lauded his team’s efforts on the day.

“Right now, my focus is the playoffs and the Under-23 final. We can relax after all of that,” Ferrante admitted.

“Today we started really strong, maybe a bit too much but then had a patch where we relaxed just as much. Depiro gave us a lot of trouble, especially their big man (Kameron Rooks) and (Cameron) Cornelius. We’re expecting that the playoffs will be just like this.”

