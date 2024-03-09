With Bayer Leverkusen threatening to run away with the Bundesliga title, Thomas Mueller appealed to a higher power ahead of Bayern Munich’s home clash with Mainz on Saturday.

Xabi Alonso’s side are 10 points clear of Bayern with 10 games remaining, but Mueller—a veteran of 12 Bundesliga titles, including the last 11 in a row — knows his side can never be counted out.

“We want to give the football gods another chance to keep the cliche alive,” Mueller said after Bayern returned to form with a 3-0 win over Lazio on Tuesday to make the Champions League last eight.

The ‘cliche’ Mueller was referring to is Leverkusen’s unwanted reputation of crumbling in big moments and finishing second, which sparked their ‘Neverkusen’ nickname.

But Mueller admitted: “Right now they don’t look like Neverkusen but we want to stay in the race.”

