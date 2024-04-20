The construction regulator has dropped a paperwork requirement that architects and civil engineers were refusing to file.

In two separate statements, the Building and Construction Authority and Kamra tal-Periti said that their dispute was now resolved, following discussions about the requirement and other BCA rules that the KTP took issue with.

The issue was first flagged at the start of the month by the KTP, which said that the regulator had introduced two new forms without any prior consultation or discussion.

Those forms required architects to inform the BCA about any neighbouring properties impacted by works at their sites, as well as to disclose insurance cover for the works being carried out.

On Saturday, the KTP said that the regulator had agreed to repeal the first form and was working to render the second unnecessary.

“The form “Declaration to the BCA regarding Third Party Property Condition Reports and Excavation Affected Complexes” has been repealed, and that the situation that existed prior to the introduction of the form has been reinstated,” the KTP said. Existing obligations with respect to condition reports continued to apply, it said.

Architects would need to file the second form, “Certificate of Insurance”, instead of the insurance policy document and statutory statement they were previously required to submit.

“BCA has also informed us that they are in the final stages of reaching an agreement with local insurers to provide insurance policy renewal notifications directly to the BCA,” the KTP said.

The organisation said the regulator has also promised to reinstate an exemption form that would allow for fast-track approval of applications in cases when buildings were in imminent danger of collapsing.

KTP said it looked forward to working more closely with the regulator and relevant ministry in the future.

The BCA also issued its own statement about the successful negotiations, though its statement steered clear of providing any specifics about the agreement reached.

Instead, it said both parties had “identified areas for improvement and have committed to making necessary adjustments to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in the industry.”

BCA CEO Jesmond Muscat said the deal “marks a significant step forward in our efforts to enhance collaboration and drive positive outcomes in the construction sector."