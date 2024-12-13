The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) is in talks with MCAST to develop a course to address the low pass rate in the theory portion of the masons’ licensing exam.

Godwin Agius, chairperson of the masons licensing committee, said the revamped process revealed shortcomings in applicants’ theoretical knowledge.

Speaking to Times of Malta, he noted that “education must be a key priority in the future” and highlighted ongoing discussions with MCAST to develop a comprehensive course.

Efforts are being made to ensure the course encourages participation without disrupting attendees’ daily routines. Recent data showed that around seven out of 10 builders failed the revamped theory exam. This exam, part of the mason licensing process, was revamped in August and transferred under the wing of the BCA.

For the exam, the BCA organised an eight-hour refresher course for industry professionals, with sessions led by the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA), legal representatives, the Chamber of Architects on concrete and steel structures and the Assoċjazzjoni Bennejja u Kuntratturi (ABK) on geometry.

Despite these efforts, Agius emphasised the broader issue: a lack of foundational knowledge in key areas, not an unfair exam design. Agius raised this issue in a recent opinion piece he sent to Times of Malta in which he managed to answer a number of questions the BCA had previously left unanswered.

In it, he highlighted that, while only 30 per cent of candidates passed the theory exam, 88 per cent passed the practical component. Among the 123 candidates who failed the theory portion, 116 struggled, specifically with the geometry and stereotomy section.

Furthermore, of the 185 candidates eligible for assistance, only 29 sought help. However, even among those assisted, the pass rate was just 17 per cent.

Agius clarified that claims suggesting most candidates had “over 40 years of experience” and were unfairly tested were misleading, in his opinion. He stated that half of the candidates who failed were in their 20s or 30s, far from the 40-year benchmark. He also pointed out that anyone working as a mason for over 40 years without a licence would have been doing so illegally.

The licensing authority is also exploring ways to provide targeted support for candidates, including preparatory courses, study materials and mentorship programmes.

He highlighted that MCAST offers a similar course, Preparation for Mason’s Licence, which he said only saw about 50 applicants over the past two years.

Agius said the BCA would consult on whether similar courses should be made compulsory. He added that suggestions for improving the examination and accompanying course are welcome, stressing the need for an “effective filter” to assess applicants’ capabilities.

“This is not about lowering standards but ensuring that only capable and qualified individuals are licensed to carry out critical construction responsibilities,” Agius said.