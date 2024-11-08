When you think of medical professionals, radiologists might not be the first to come to mind. However, these highly trained doctors work behind the scenes to save lives, using cutting-edge technology to diagnose and treat a vast range of health conditions. From broken bones to life-threatening diseases like cancer, the expertise of radiologists plays a pivotal role in modern healthcare.

What does a radiologist do?

Radiologists are medical doctors who specialize in interpreting medical images such as radiographs, mammograms, CT, Ultrasound and MRI examinations. They analyze these images, deliver diagnoses, and work closely with other physicians to guide treatment plans. Whether it's pinpointing the cause of persistent chest pain or helping a surgeon decide how to remove a tumour, radiologists are the unsung heroes who provide the answers hidden within medical images.

Becoming a radiologist is no small feat. After medical school, doctors in Malta spend two years gaining experience in hospitals, followed by at least five more years of specialized radiology training. During the first three years, radiologists-in-training study all body systems in what’s called "general radiology." In the final two years, they focus on subspecialties like breast, thoracic, or vascular radiology.

Radiologists diagnose and treat a vast range of health conditions. Photo: Brian Cassar/Mater Dei Hospital

The two types of radiology

Radiology isn’t a one-size-fits-all field. It’s divided into two main areas: diagnostic and interventional radiology. Diagnostic radiologists interpret images and provide reports that help guide diagnoses, while interventional radiologists go one step further—they use imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures.

Imagine a diabetic patient with poor circulation to their feet. Rather than undergoing traditional surgery, an interventional radiologist can insert a stent to restore blood flow. Or think of a cancer patient—interventional radiologists can "burn" cancer cells in the liver, kidney, or lung using microwave technology. These procedures are often quicker, less painful, and come with faster recovery times than surgery, getting patients back on their feet sooner.

While much of their work happens behind the scenes, radiologists are becoming more involved in direct patient care. If you're a patient, you might meet a radiologist during an ultrasound, a biopsy, or when you need a detailed explanation of your imaging results. Whether or not you see them, radiologists are hard at work, using their expertise to help physicians and surgeons make informed decisions about your care.

In hospitals, healthcare is a team effort. Multidisciplinary team (MDT) meetings take place on a daily basis. Here, specialists from different fields—surgeons, oncologists, pathologists, and radiologists—come together to discuss complex patient cases. In these meetings, radiologists provide invaluable insights from imaging that help shape the treatment plan. Their expertise can determine whether a patient’s condition is progressing, if a treatment is working, or if another approach is needed.

The team behind the radiologist

Radiologists don’t work alone. They rely on a network of skilled professionals to ensure every image is as clear and accurate as possible. Radiographers, for instance, are trained to capture these images, carefully positioning patients and operating the imaging machines.

Hospital care is a multidisciplinary effort. Photo: Brian Cassar/Mater Dei Hospital

Medical physicists ensure that the equipment is working perfectly and that radiation doses are safe. Nurses also play an essential role, assisting with patient care during interventional procedures. Behind the scenes, non-medical staff manage appointments and make sure that the imaging department runs smoothly.

The future of radiology

The world of radiology is at the forefront of technological innovation. State-of-the-art systems like PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) and RIS (Radiology Information System) store and share patient images and reports seamlessly across healthcare providers, ensuring fast access to critical information. As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to develop, it’s set to revolutionize the field further, enhancing everything from patient care to the interpretation of complex medical images.

November 8 marks the International Day of Radiology. This article was written by the Maltese Association of Radiologists and Nuclear Medicine Physicians, which works to uphold radiology standards in Malta and safeguard the interests of radiologists and nuclear medicine physicians working in Malta.