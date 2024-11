A man who fell four stories out of a balcony on Wednesday has died.

Police said on Friday that the man succumbed to his injuries while being treated at Mater Dei Hospital on Friday.

The man has yet to be identified, they said.

Police received word of the fall at around 8.30 am in Triq San Franġisk, San Ġwann on Wednesday.

A magisterial inquiry and a police investigation are still ongoing.