The Bengali Association of Malta recently joined millions of Bengalis across the world to celebrate Durga Puja, a festival that commemorates the goddess Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura.

The local association celebrated the festival on October 10 at Orpheum Theatre, Gżira. About 400 Hindu devotees from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Malta attended, including Gloria Gante, High Commissioner of India in Malta.

The association has been celebrating Durga Puja for the past 14 years, hosting events that honour not only the goddess but also the spirit of empowerment she embodies. Rooted in ancient mythology, the festival celebrates a goddess who embodies strength and the determination to overcome evil. More than a religious observance, Durga Puja is a cultural phenomenon that encapsulates using elaborate idol installations, prayers, and cultural performances, the essence of Bengali identity.

Women play central roles in organising and executing the festival, managing funds and leading cultural programmes, thus challenging traditional gender roles. The celebration has therefore evolved to promote women’s empowerment, with community organisations leveraging the festival to address gender equality and social issues, ranging from honouring women artisans who create the idols, to raising awareness about domestic violence and women’s health.