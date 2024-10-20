Tonalities is a colourful exhibition by mixed-media artist Gerald John Micallef in Ta’ Qali’s craft village in which the artist invites the viewer deep into the inner working of his mind.

The collection is a reflection of Micallef’s personal observations and inner feelings, a ‘visual dialogue’ between the artist’s internal world and the broader societal landscape as he delves into the profound and the spiritual, and broaches philosophical and contemporary themes.

Each painting is more than simply an aesthetic expression – for Micallef, it is a means of communicating thoughts and emotions that transcend words.

Gerald John Micallef

Mentored by renowned local artists Raymond Pitrè, Tony Calleja, Anton Agius and Josef Kalleya, Micallef has a bold and dramatic style. The diverse collection ranges from pure abstractions, in which Micallef expresses himself freely and with spontaneity, to nostalgic street scenes of Valletta in primary colours that evoke a simple joy.

Others, ethereally figurative, feature a child’s shadow, a figure in a vortex or trapped faces, perhaps in limbo on Judgement Day.

For each work, Micallef shares the underpinnings, elements of philosophy and music. He is both a musician and read philosophy, psychology, sociology, and theology at University of Malta. These studies, alongside his artistic instinct, are integral to his art practice and each painting is inspired by a quote from his reading.

Joie de Vivre

These are diverse, from ancient philosophers to William Shakespeare and contemporary singer-songwriters. For example, inspired by Plato’s wisdom, “The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men”, in mixed media on a wooden panel, the painting The Grand Master depicts a cross and the pulpit in golden ochre and regal purple.

I’d like to think this exhibition is a ray of light in the dark - Gerald John Micallef

Micallef’s art has become increasingly colourful over the last decade, and it is his strong bright palette that gives continuity to the exhibition.

“Colour symbolises life for me,” he explains. “It represents hope and love and unity. The world is in a sad and violent period, and I’d like to think this exhibition is a ray of light in the dark.”

The Grand Master

Embodying this sentiment, Micallef’s vibrant abstract composition Joie de Vivre in sunshine yellow was inspired by a quote by inspirational thinker Roy T. Bennett: “Do not set aside your happiness. Do not wait to be happy in the future. The best time to be happy is always now.” And for Micallef, Johann Strauss’ lively and triumphant Radetzky March is the perfect match.

In addition to the quotes, alongside each work in the exhibition, a QR code takes the visitor to a well-known piece of music which Micallef has chosen as an accompaniment.

This is a song or excerpt which encapsulates the feelings he has expressed on canvas, and these transport the viewers aurally into the artist’s thoughts and emotions.

Vortex

The choice of Tonalities as the exhibition title therefore draws on dual definitions, referencing both the colour scheme and range of tones used in Micallef’s art and the character of his chosen pieces of music.

With 25 tracks to accompany 25 new paintings, the rousing and uplifting playlist encompasses the beauty of Beethoven, a charmingly upbeat song from the golden era of Hollywood musicals, popular rock ballads, and a rather unexpected energetic trance track. It’s a wonderful touch that adds a whole new dimension to the exhibition experience so don’t forget your headphones!

Gerald John Micallef: Tonalities runs at Gemelli Art Gallery until October 24.