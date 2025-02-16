The wide gap between the Nationalist Party and the Labour Party has narrowed, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

Addressing party followers, Grech referred to the latest Times of Malta poll which showed that Labour still holds a comfortable lead and would win by approximately 18,700 votes if an election were held tomorrow.

However, the poll also indicated that PN has made marginal gains, achieving its highest level of support since the first Times of Malta poll in November 2021.

Despite Labour’s continued lead, Grech remained optimistic.

“Labour's big majority of Labour has disappeared. Yes, they are still ahead, but not with a big majority,” he said.

“We are moving forward. We aren’t there yet, but we are moving.”

Grech’s speech came just hours before a protest organised by Repubblika and Occupy Justice against the government’s proposed reforms to magisterial inquiries.

While he did not explicitly reference the protest, Grech on Sunday criticised the bill, calling it “a law that is trying to get rid of your rights”.

He argued that the government had an opportunity to introduce legislation benefiting the public, but instead chose to protect itself.

“Instead of making a law for you, they made a law for themselves,” he told supporters.

He also voiced concerns about rule-of-law in Malta, accusing the government of controlling the police commissioner and the attorney general while attacking the courts.

Contrasting the government’s approach with that of the P, Grech pointed to the party’s role in the Vitals case, which he said demonstrated PN’s commitment to using the courts for the people.

“There is a government concerned with helping itself and an Opposition concerned with helping you.”

Grech also addressed the rising cost of living, highlighting the Opposition’s recent parliamentary motion on the issue.

“We can’t look the other way when we hear or even see people who are living month to month on a wage or a pension,” he said. “While the government may forget how the rising cost of living affects people, we don’t.”

He outlined several PN proposals, including tax exemptions for workers and pensioners on cost-of-living increases, new allowances for pensioners, tax credits for employers, and the creation of a national fund to support businesses importing and exporting goods.

Shadow Minister Ivan Castillo echoed Grech’s concerns, saying the PN was offering real solutions for Maltese families.

New PN candidate Ludwig Cauchi also addressed the event, calling for improved work-life balance and better support for working parents.