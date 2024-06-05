Bernard Grech on Wednesday warned against voting for candidates who were not on the Nationalist Party's ticket, saying that doing so would only help the Labour Government.

Grech's comments come as independent Arnold Cassola seems increasingly likely to snag one of the six European Parliament seats that are up for grabs this Saturday.

A Times of Malta survey shows Cassola to be the third most popular candidate among voters after the PN's Roberta Metsola and the Labour Party's Alex Agius Saliba.

But on Wednesday, Grech told party supporters "the only choice is the Nationalist Party: do not let anyone experiment with their vote".

"Any vote not for the PN is a vote [for the government] to continue doing as it pleases, without a plan," he said.

Grech said those thinking of giving their first preference vote to the PN and then moving on to others should vote for all of the PN's candidates.

Grech said the PN's two sitting MEPs have done a lot for Malta and Maltese families.

"Think of how much more we can do for you with a third seat," Grech said.

Roberta Metsola was elected president of the European Parliament, and David Casa managed to bring about the EU's work-life balance directive, he said.

"What have the PL's EP deputies done," Grech asked.

Independent surveys show that the PN can win a third seat this Saturday, Grech said, adding this would be true only if undecided voters and those who wanted to "experiment" chose the Nationalist Party.

Decisions taken in the European Parliament directly impact people's daily lives, Grech said.

Among others, the PL had voted against farmers in Europe, he said, noting that PN MEPs would work to implement Maltese farmers' proposals in Europe.