Popular reality television franchise Big Brother will be broadcast in Malta in 2025.

It is the first time that the show will feature on Maltese TV and the locally produced show will be the 70th international adaption of the super-brand.

Last week, a website with a black background and a blinking eye, an image associated with the franchise and the hashtag #HeisWatching was shared on social media by several influencers.

The quote is synonymous with the international reality television franchise inspired by the character and symbol of Big Brother from George Orwell’s dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four.

On Monday, Greatt Company Limited announced a new commission for Big Brother together with Banijay Rights and Public Broadcasting Services.

Greatt previously worked on other local reality productions such as Malta’s Got Talent, X Factor Malta, Shark Tank Malta and Master Chef.

"Greatt is committed to bringing the best shows to Malta, and producing this latest version of Big Brother epitomises what we can do on the island," a press release by the company said.

"We’re scouting for individuals with unparalleled charisma, wit, and entertainment value from every slice of life."

The show features contestants called 'housemates' who live together in a house isolated from the outside world and are continuously monitored during their stay by live television cameras and microphones.

Competing in various challenges, the contestants battle to evade eviction by fellow house guests, until the fate of the final two is decided and only one emerges victorious with the grand cash prize of €50,000.

Currently, Greatt is scouting for individuals who would bring "something unique" to the Big Brother House.

"Whether you’re the life of the party, a mastermind strategist, or someone with a heartwarming story to share, we want to hear from you," the organisation said.

Applications can be sent online or via WhatsApp at +356 7920 2021.

Banijay Entertainment’s Big Brother has enjoyed 68 adaptations, with over 550 seasons and 36,000 episodes aired.

More than 8,500 housemates have passed through the Big Brother house, with over 6,400 live evictions taking place, drawing a huge 90+ million social media followers from across the world. The title remains one of the content powerhouse’s top three formats, launching in four new markets in 2023, and 13 territories in total.