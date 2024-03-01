Trust cannot be bought – it is earned. And that is what Welbee’s Supermarkets has managed to achieve with its customers.

This achievement has been earned through various elements. First, there is the convenience of shopping at Welbee’s. With an extensive network of nine stores in Malta – located in Balluta, Campus Hub, Naxxar, Mellieha, Pender Gardens, Santa Venera, Sliema, Spinola, and Qawra – there’s always a Welbee’s near you. And for those living in the south, a brand new Welbee’s is opening shortly at the new Shoreline Mall at Smart City, Kalkara. It’s worth highlighting that each conveniently located supermarket offers the same competitive prices, enticing price drops, and exclusive offers. Not only that, but all Welbee’s supermarkets have extended opening hours throughout the week, which makes shopping easier, whatever your lifestyle.

Quality at Welbee’s doesn’t cost the earth. Welbee’s have a great range and selection of leading brands and are also the exclusive retailer for Carrefour and Simpl label. With thousands of products in each supermarket, customers can choose from top-selling, favourite products and also a selection of low cost items to suit all budgets!

Welbee’s are loyal to their customers – and in fact, they were the first to launch a Loyalty Club and a cashback programme. Through their cashback programme, Welbee’s reward their clients and their loyalty with points – which can then be redeemed for free vouchers for gifts and services. Instead of cashback, customers can also choose the option of free packets of water and soft drinks.

Welbee’s cashback programme is unique – and together with their price drops and offers, puts Welbee’s in first position for giving value to their clients and rewarding their trust.

And it keeps getting better. As from March 1, Welbee’s are making their cashback rewards even bigger. When spending €50, loyalty members will still receive €3 cashback – but when spending €100, the cashback reward will go up to €8. Welbee’s are also adding another tier to their cashback offerings – clients who spend €150 will receive €11 cashback. Clients spending €200 will not only get €16 cashback, but also an additional €8 for every €100 spent thereafter.

