Leaders Nadur Youngsters and nearest challengers Qala Saints secured identical 3-1 victories in their final match of the second round to ensure they are the only title challengers this season.

The other two matches from the GFA Division One ended in a draw with Oratory Youths seeing their gap from second-from-bottom Xagħra United increasing to five points.

Nadur Youngsters were back to winning ways when they overcame third-placed SK Victoria Wanderers to remain three points clear at the top.

The Youngsters were buoyed by the fact that they could field their strongest formation as they recovered several players who missed the previous matches due to injury and suspension.

