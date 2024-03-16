Musician

The musical dynasty of the Nanis in Malta begins with Angelo, a Venetian violinist who came to Malta as an employee with the Order of St John.

He was the son of Girolamo, a Venetian notary and treasurer to the Council of Ten and amateur violinist and Giustina née Osti, and was born at Castelfranco. In point of fact, he was a personal friend of Grandmaster Emmanuele Pinto de Fonseca. Angelo married Ninfa Schembri and had twelve children. On the baptism of the first-born child Emmanuele*, the eldest of their children, the Grandmaster stood as godfather to baby Emanuele, and presented to Angelo a Maltese wall-clock, which had an inscription inside to record this event.

Angelo had been a student of his father and Nasari, and around the beginning of 1766, he had teamed with celebrated flutist Jean-Dietrich Rapp for a European concert tour which was to include Malta, where he was heard by Pinto who put an end to his future voyagings.

Pinto employed Angelo as his private secretary, and later was appointed first violinist of the Manoel Theatre and conductor of the orchestra, first violinist in the cappelle of the conventual church and the cathedral. He was also impresario of the Manoel Theatre from 1783 to1787, and again from 1791 to 1793.

When Napoleon captured Malta, a quartet consisting of Angelo Nani, Nicolo Isouard and two others was employed in the Palace to entertain General Vaubois and his guests.

As a teacher of violin, Angelo’s pupils included some notable persons, and he taught music to Alexander Ball’s son, Sir William Keith, Lord Bentinck, and Adelaide, Duchess of Orleans.

Nani was also for many years the first violinist of the Cathedral. Interesting to note that Nani had distinguished himself as a linguist and was fluent in Latin, Italian and French.

Angelo married Ninfa Schembri on 11 April 1768 and they had twelve children. His musical gifts seem to have been inherited mainly by his eldest son, Emanuele*. It is also known that Agostino (1782-1846) and Vincenzo (1775-c.1840) were violinists and minor composers.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.