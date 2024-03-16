Founder of Leone Band Club of Victoria

Born in Victoria Gozo, Tabone known as ‘Il-Binu’, studied music with Dirjanu Lanzon, and played the euphonium.

For some time Tabone was employed with the Navy and obtained valued experience in playing music. He also learned English and Italian while he was on the HMS Cressy.

When Lanzon returned to his home town he joined the family business in his father’s grocer near the Banca Giuratale.

Between 1860 and 1861, Tabone formed part of the music chamber of the Gozo Cathedral on the occasion of Santa Maria feast.

In 1863 Tabone founded a band with only 12 bandsman, which eventually was named the Leone Band Club, of which Tabone formed part.

In 1965 the Leone philharmonic band inaugurated a bust in his honour at its premises in Victoria, Gozo.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.