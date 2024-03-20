Maestro Di Capella, Bandmaster, Composer, Arranger, Author

Born at Gudja, son of Giuseppe and Giuseppa née Barbara, Chev. Pace studied at the Archbishops Seminary and the UM. He studied music under Mro. Vincent Costa and Mro. Giuseppe Casapinta, obtaining his diploma of Associate in Music in 1948 and his Licenciate in Music in 1954. In 1962 he was accepted member of the Performing Rights Society of London.

Pace, a Sax Alto player, joined the K.O.M.R. during the last war. In 1943 he was employed as a civilian clerk with the British Forces (RAF) Malta and relinquished his post in 1979. In 1943 he married Grace née Schembri and had six children.

In 1945 he founded the St. Leonard Band Club of Kirkop. From 1965 to 1979 he was organist at St. Mary’s Church RAF Station, Luqa. He was Maestro Di Capella at Gudja Parish church from 1976 to 2001. For 52 years he was the musical director of La Stella Philharmonic Band Club, Gudja (1946-1998). In 1979 he founded the mixed choir within the La Stella band club, Gudja. He founded the Gudja Parish Choir ‘Assumpta Est’. He was also musical director of ‘Chorus Excelsior ‘of Luqa (1973-1979); musical director of the ‘Marie Mater Gratiae’ Band club, Żabbar (1981-1985); and of La Stella Philharmonic Band Club, Victoria Gozo (1956-1958). He was also committee member (Treasurer) of the Maltese Guild of Composers and Authors - U.K.A.M. and committee member of the Malta Band Clubs Association.

In 1987 Chev. Pace was appointed Knight of Magistral Grace of the Ordo Byzantinus Sancti Sepulchri, (Byzantine Order of the Holy Sepulchre).

A prolific composer, Paces’ musical oeuvre consists of well over 400 compositions, half of which are festive band marches. Other profane compositions include orchestral music, music for band, (Overtures etc.) Classical arrangements, songs. Sacred music includes Masses, Vespers, Antiphons, Hymns, Psalms, music for Holy Week, Christmas. He is the author of the lyrics to most of his sacred and profane compositions.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.